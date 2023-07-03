Massive Endorsement For Bawumia In Accra

Veep arrives for vetting

In his recent campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia received overwhelming support from Members of Parliament (MPs) and constituency executives of the NPP for his presidential bid.

The tour was part of Dr. Bawumia’s bid to lead the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 general elections.

During his visit to the constituencies in the capital city, the Accra MPs expressed massive support for Dr. Bawumia and urged the delegates to vote for him in the upcoming Presidential Primaries.

The MPs and executives who form the delegates expressed confidence in Dr. Bawumia, believing that he is the right candidate to represent the NPP in the 2024 polls.

Highlighting their admiration for Dr. Bawumia, Hon Dakoa Newman, MP for Okaikoi South, stated, “Dr. Bawumia is a very generous man. He has supported us, so let us also support him.” She further added that her late father, Victor Newman, would have also supported Dr. Bawumia and would be proud of their decision.

Hon Lydia Seyersm Alhassan, MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, emphasized the importance of choosing a candidate with a vision and the ability to break the eight-year electoral cycle in Ghanaian politics. She stated, “Dr. Bawumia is the man with the qualities we need. We are united in Ayawaso West Wuogon to make Dr. Bawumia our leader to break the eight. It’s possible.”

The first Vice Chairman of the Amasaman constituency, Michael Nii Boye Adjei, highlighted the significant number of constituents in their area and assured Dr. Bawumia that he will be their next leader.

Alhaji Osman Iddrisu, Chairman of Ayawaso West Wuogon, reiterated that their constituency values intelligence, competence, loyalty, hard work, and party support. He expressed their belief that Dr. Bawumia embodies all these qualities and is the right candidate to lead them.

Dr. Bawumia concluded his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region after meeting party delegates in various constituencies, including Amasaman, Ayawaso West Wuogon, Ayawaso North, and Ayawaso Central. His aim was to communicate his vision for the country and gain more support from party delegates ahead of the nomination deadline for the party’s Presidential candidate.

Accompanied by prominent party members, Dr. Bawumia filed his nomination forms for the Presidential candidacy. The Vice President’s political acumen has played a significant role in the NPP’s victories in the 2016 and 2020 elections, making him a strong contender for the NPP Presidency.

As the campaign intensifies, NPP delegates will closely examine the potential candidate’s visions and track records. They will carefully consider who is best suited to lead the party and secure victory in the 2024 general elections.

By Vincent Kubi