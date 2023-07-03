Tiwa Savage Eulogised By Ex-husband

Tunji Balogun, aka Teebillz, a music executive and estranged husband of Tiwa Savage, has declared his ex-wife as the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) among Nigerian female artistes.

He said Tiwa Savage paved the way for female artistes in Nigeria.

Teebillz who was the ex-manager of Tiwa Savage, also harped on his contributions to the success of Nigerian female music stars.

The music executive stated this via his Instagram page on Sunday.

Sharing a photo of his ex-wife, he wrote, “Without her, without me, no female artiste will stand the chance… Let’s start the debate! She’s still the GOAT regardless.”

Dailypost reported that Teebillz and Tiwa Savage got married on November 23, 2013.

The couple welcomed a son, Jamal, in 2015 before officially parting ways in 2018 following allegations of infidelity and drug addiction by both parties.