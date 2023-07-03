Bawumia Arrives For Vetting

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is waiting to take his turn at vetting of presidential aspirants of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Vice President had completed his campaign tour of Greater Accra over the weekend and is scheduled to face the party’s vetting committee today.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, Dr Bawumia arrived ahead of schedule to give him ample time to rest before taking his turn to meet the committee, chaired Prof Mike Oquaye.

The NPP began vetting presidential aspirants on July 3, with the main contenders, including former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, undergoing the process.

The vetting process will continue on July 4, with six other candidates, including Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The party will hold a special congress on August 26 to elect five candidates for the November 4 main primary.

The NPP inaugurated a nine-member vetting committee on June 30, chaired by former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye.

By Vincent Kubi