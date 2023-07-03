Mzbel Outdoors New Baby

Mzbel and her baby at the outdooring

Songstress Mzbel held an outdooring ceremony for her new baby on Sunday, July 2.

The ceremony was among other objectives to mainly christen the new baby.

It also provided Mzbel and her loved ones an opportunity to come together, express gratitude, and invoke positive energies into the well-being and future of the newborn.

The celebration showcased Mzbel’s deep connection to her Ga roots and her desire to honor and embrace the traditions passed down through generations.

The baby is named Ohemaa Akosua Sikapa Tweneboa.

The name is believed to hold special significance and reflects the cultural values and aspirations that Mzbel wishes for her child.

Mzbel welcomed her beautiful baby girl on Sunday, June 25.

“For to us a child is born, to us @baby_ohemaa1 is given, and the government will be on her shoulders… Forever grateful,” she wrote to announce the arrival of the baby at the time.