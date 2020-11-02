Over 12 Artistes To Rock 10th RTP Awards

Tinny

The much awaited 10th edition of the annual Adonko Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards will take place this Saturday at the Kempinski Hotel Gold-Coast City in Accra, the organizers have announced.

The awards scheme is designed to celebrate radio and television personalities who have excelled in their field of endeavour.

It also recognizes outstanding media personalities whose works show exemplary leadership towards building a vision and a future for Ghana’s media platform.

This year’s event will attract a number of media personalities including ministers of state, radio and television industry stakeholders as well as winners from previous editions.

Performing artistes billed to rock the event are Krymi, Mr. Drew, Praye, Tinny, Epixode, Camidoh, Selina Boateng, Jayana, Kwaku Gyasi, No Tribe (Lord Bondzie) and Kobby Salm.

The red carpet show would kick off at exactly 5:00pm and the main event at 6:00pm, organizers indicated.

Big Events Ghana, organizers of the awards in partnership with Jim Ray Estates, will reward all winners with plots of land as prizes.

The organizers of the event have also promised to make the event one of a kind, adding that all the artistes on the bill will perform for at least five hours to entertain music fans at the venue.

By George Clifford Owusu