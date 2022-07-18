Over 20 Artistes To Perform At Hands Across Africa Festival

Okyeame Kwame

Some selected Ghanaian artistes including Okyeame Kwame, MzVee, Blakk Rasta and Kofi Sarpong have been invited to perform at the upcoming music festival dubbed “Hands Across Africa Festival & Expo” slated for Saturday, July 23, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

They Often Cry Outreach (TOCO) is behind the charity concert to raise funds to support education, underprivileged children, young persons with disabilities and public health concerns in Ghana and across the African continent.

BEATWAVES gathered that the Ghanaian artistes billed for the event will be performing alongside some selected international acts such as Brinsley Forde (Aswad), Roc Riva, Eric Donaldson, Taj Weekes and a host of others.

It is on the theme, “Re-igniting the Spirit of Emancipation”.

The event, BEATWAVES gathered, will serve as a platform for several foreign artistes to showcase their talents, promote their brands and music in Ghana.

The social outreach initiative called Hands Across Africa by They Often Cry Outreach has its overarching philosophy that children are our collective heritage; ones we should safeguard with inclusion and affirmation strategies.

At the launch of the event on April 12 in Accra, Executive Director of TOCO Foundation, Seth Yeboah Ocran, said the event is to bring much needed change and shape the future outlook of marginalised children in the Ghanaian society.

“TOCO Foundation, YOKS Investment Limited and the Ghana Tourism Authority are collaborating to bring to Ghana what is intended to be an ongoing effort with a tangible impact on Ghanaian youth. Its overarching philosophy is that children are our collective heritage; ones we can safeguard with inclusion and affirmation strategies,” he added.

TOCO Foundation is a USA/Ghana based non-profit organisation with a mission to raise awareness and address the issues that affect the youth through advocacy and social support.

