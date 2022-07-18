Black Sherif Hits 100 Million Audiomack Streams

Black Sherif

Rapper Black Sherif has officially hit 100 million streams on Audiomack – joining elite musicians, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy as the only Ghanaian artistes to surpass this industry-recognised standard streams.

The “Kweku The Traveller” hitmaker’s milestone comes after having had a phenomenal run since last year with the release of multiple crossover hits and international collaborations.

Per statistics, the new feat can largely be attributed to the success of his recent songs “Kwaku The Traveller” (34 million), “Second Sermon” remix ft. Burna Boy (20 million), “Second Sermon” (16 million), and “First Sermon” (15 million), which garnered huge buzz on Audiomack across several countries.

“It’s only up from here family,” the rapper said while celebrating his new success. “Thank you for staying & supporting! Love you, be safe.”

Black Sherif made significant career progress following the release of 2021’s “First Sermon” and “Second Sermon” singles, which went viral. A remix of his “Second Sermon” featuring Burna Boy gave him further reach across Africa and beyond.

Prior to that, he earned online traction with his singles “Money”, “Cry For Me”, and “Destiny” which were released in 2020. Later, he dropped “Money (remix)”, “Adea Kye”, and “Ankonam”.

Black Sherif is the current winner of four 3Music Awards. He debuted a spectacular performance of his latest single, “Kwaku The Traveller,” at the same event. The song catapulted him to African stardom, charting at No. 1 on the streaming platform for several weeks.

Meanwhile, on June 17, Black Sherif set the record as the first Ghanaian artiste to join Boomplay’s Golden Club after hitting a historic 100m streams on Africa’s most expansive music streaming and download platform. He joins Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Diamond Platinumz, Fireboy DML, Joeboy, Omah Lay and Rayvanny who have clocked and surpassed the 100m streams milestone.