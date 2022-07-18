Sarkodie, Others Named Top 10 Best Artistes In Africa

Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, also known as Sarkodie, has been named amongst the top 10 best artistes in Africa 2022 edition list for “offering an impressive impact on the Ghanaian music industry.”

The list curated by online magazine Daily Music Roll, features 10 incredibly famous African artistes who have impacted world music greatly with their unique and charming musical qualities.

The list features Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania, Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage, Tu Baba (2Face), Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid. Angelique Kidjo from Benin, DJ Black Cofee – South Africa, Youssou N’Dour – Senegal also earned a spot on the list.

Sarkodie’s inclusion makes him the only Ghanaian artiste to appear on the list and the second time he has earned similar recognition from Daily Music Roll. Back in 2020, he topped the list of Top 10 African Rappers who have already created a benchmark in the hip-hop scene with their extraordinary musicianship and are on the joyous ride to success.

Being regarded as one of the most successful rappers in Africa, Sarkodie is a skilful Ghanaian rapper, who with his remarkable rap compositions, has given a new dimension to rap and demonstrated the ultimate authority.

He released his debut album ‘Makye’ in 2009. And with this album, he received positive reviews from critics of the continent. He was awarded ‘Artiste of the Decade’ by Vodafone Ghana Music Award. In the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards, he is the first winner of BET’s Best International Flow Artist.

He has his sights set on global domination. “I always want to open doors to other territories, to other audiences, and new people who might relate to my music. That wish is always there.” Across the last decade, his wish has come true, through a combination of hard work, hustle, heartfelt storytelling and captivating flow – the kind that transcends language barriers.

Sarkodie and Ghanaian hip-hop & hiplife duo R2Bees will headline a joint concert dubbed “It’s About Time” at the Palladium Times Square, New York City on July 30.