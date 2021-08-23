Over 20 Artistes To Rock GMA-UK

Keche

The organisers of the Ghana Music Awards UK (GMA-UK) have announced that over 15 performing hiplife, dancehall, afropop and highlife artistes have been invited to perform at this year’s awards ceremony.

Known to be one of the most patronised and exciting events on the entertainment event calendar in UK, this year’s awards ceremony to be held in London on October 9, is expected to be attended personalities from the creative industry in Ghana, Europe and United States as well as a number of international artistes.

Organised by Alordia Promotions and West Coast Promotions UK, the awards seek to highlight and celebrate deserving Ghanaian artistes living in Ghana and the UK, as well as to facilitate an environment for collaboration and cultural exchange between them.

The organisers revealed that this year’s event, which is the fifth edition, will present awards in 33 voting and two honorary categories, adding that some selected celebrated Ghanaian artistes credited with hit songs have been invited to perform at the event.

According to the organisers, this year’s event will deliver back-to-back performances from all the artistes billed for the event.

Some of the artistes billed for the event include Fameye, Akwaboa Jnr, Kweku Darlington, Kofi Jamar, Gyakie, Medikal, Mzbel, Ohemaa Mercy, Keche, DopeNation, Jessica, Frebetha, John Oppong, Wiyaala and a host of others.

The ceremony, organisers stressed, will be a unique experience for music fans who will attend the event.

This year, Kuami Eugene leads the nominations with 13 nominations, while Mr Drew and Medikal follow closely with 10 apiece.

Rapper Sarkodie will be considered for the top award in eight categories, while reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Diana Hamilton, and Yaw Tog received eight nominations each.

Organisers of the event have promised that measures are being put in place to ensure safety of all fans who will attend the event.

By George Clifford Owusu