‘Ronaldo Told Me He Is Staying’

Allegri and Ronaldo (L)

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Juventus he is staying at the club this season, manager Massimiliano Allegri told a news conference on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Ronaldo lashed out over the transfer rumours regarding his future, accusing people of being “disrespectful” yet stopping short of committing his future to the Serie A giants.

But ahead of Sunday’s season opener against Udinese, Allegri said: “Cristiano has always trained well and has never expressed his desire to leave Juventus.

“He told me that he’s staying, so we can clear that one up.”

Ronaldo, who has a year remaining on his contract, joined Juventus for €100 million in July 2018, and Spanish late-night TV show ‘El Chiringuito’ claimed on Monday that a sensational return to Real Madrid was on the cards.