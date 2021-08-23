Man Videos Himself Hitting The Statue Of Kofi B

The statue of Kofi B

Kofi B Jnr, the younger brother of the late highlife musician, Kofi Boakye Yiadom (Kofi B), has reacted to a viral video that captured a young guy hitting the forehead of the statue of the late musician at the cemetery.

In the video, the young guy could be heard saying he comes from the same town as the late musician and since he is no more, he should transfer all the knowledge he had in music to him.

The young man, known as E.O, was seen hitting the statue of the late musician.

In the video sighted by BEATWAVES on Facebook, Kofi B Jnr condemned the action of the young guy saying, “It’s improper to ridicule the sculpture of the late highlife legend, Kofi B.”

“I’m saddened by the action of this young boy slapping and ridiculing my brother for no reason, this act must be condemned by all. It will be in his own interest to apologise for his action before he faces the consequence,” he said.

Kofi B was reported dead on Sunday, February 2, 2020 after suffering from a heart attack. Kofi B was a modern-day highlife musician who stayed true to the rudiments of the highlife genre with notable songs like ‘Mmbrowa Bantama’, ‘Kofi Boakye’, and ‘Koforidua Flowers’ among another hit songs.

The highlife legend performed on many stages and won several awards.