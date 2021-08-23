Ngleshie Amanfro Land Secretariat Opens

Chief of Mataheko Ngleshie Amanfro Stool, Nii Ayaa Armah I

The Ngleshie Amanfro Divisional Stool, under the Ngleshie Alata Paramouncy, has officially opened its customary land secretariat.

A 13-member land management committee was also inaugurated to ensure the immediate operation of the Ngleshie Amanfro Customary Land Secretariat (NACLS) located at Mataheko in Ngleshie Amanfro, in the Greater Accra Region.

Chief of Mataheko Ngleshie Amanfro, Nii Ayaa Armah I, who also doubles as the NACLS Administrator, speaking at the inauguration ceremony said they have a vast land covering 40.2msq with people from all walks of life purchasing land for residential and commercial purposes.

He, however, noted that issues of land litigation, double sale of land, no records keeping of sold land and other related issues have marred the land acquisition process in the area.

“In view of this, it has become necessary and obligatory for every traditional area to establish a Customary Land Secretariat (CLS) under the (Land Act 2020).

The NACLS will promote peaceful development of local communities, minimise land related disputes and conflicts, provide accurate land records at the local level that can be accessed by the local community and investors, serving as the link between the land-owning community and other stakeholders,” he said.

Divisional Chief of Ngleshie Amanfro, Nii Kwashie Gborlor IV, said the elders of Ngleshie Amanfro Divisional Stool have for a long time been deliberating on how to solve all the land issues arising in the community.

He said Amanfro is one of the fastest-growing communities in the Ga South and the opening of the secretariat will help address the land acquisition issues.

Acting Administrator Director of Research and Statistics, Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands (OASL) at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Clearance Bosompim Coleman, expressed his delight at the establishment of the secretariat saying it will aid in the overall administration of lands in the Greater Accra Region.

He used the occasion to caution chiefs in Accra to heed to a recent call by the Greater Accra Regional Minister to avoid the indiscriminate sale of lands without proper documentation.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri