Over 9,000 GCB Customers Receive Loans

Mr John Adomakoh

GCB Bank has advanced in excess of GH¢ 156.1 million in personal loans to over 9,000 customers.

The enhanced loan product was aggressively offered during the peak of the pandemic to provide financial support for households and businesses.

The personal loan product has been further enhanced for the benefit of customers.

Also, GCB Bank has announced a reduction in interest rates on its loan products, granted a two-month moratorium on both principal and interest repayment and increased loan tenor to five (5) years.

Additionally, the bank has also reduced up-front fees and waived early settlement fees for loan top-ups.

Board chairman, Jude Arthur, at the bank’s 27th Annual General Meeting held on May 28, 2021, stated that the bank engaged customers of the bank, identified those in the hardest-hit sectors of the economy, and supported them with concessionary rates, and a moratorium on principal and interest on loan facilities.

As a result, the bank restructured loans totaling GH¢799.92 million to 130 corporate and SME customers.

The bank also invested in personal protective equipment (PPE) and broader Covid-19 interventions to ensure the health and safety of clients and employees.

Managing Director, Kofi Adomakoh, stated that the bank is conscious of the difficult economic climate and is focused on going the extra mile to help clients to seamlessly navigate this difficult period by providing direct intervention under very flexible conditions.

“As Ghana’s largest indigenous bank, we have the mandate to seek the interest and well-being of Ghanaians and to be at the forefront of Ghana’s socio-economic drive,” he said.