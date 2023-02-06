Overlord Of Gonjaland Passes On

Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I

The Overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I, has passed on, which incident took place on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

He reigned for 12 years and died at the age of 90.

The nonagenarian died at his palace in Damongo in the Savannah Region.

At the time of filing this report, the family were on the verge of officially announcing the transition of the Overlord.

The Yagbonwura has been unwell for some time now.

The passing of the Overlord comes a fortnight after the Lepowura, Alhaji M.N.D. Jawula passed on in the United States.

The late chief was enskinned as Yagbonwura in March, 2010.

Before his enskinment as Yagbonwura, he was the Paramount Chief of the Kusawgu Traditional Area of Gonja under the skin name Kusawguwura Sulemana Jakpa.

He was the son of Yapeiwura Bakari, the son of Yagbonwura Mahama of Kusawgu and Mma Nyenbali Chiraba.

Funeral arrangements of the late Lepowura have been announced, aspects of which have been carried out already. Gonjaland is saddled with two major funerals.