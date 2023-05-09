Oxford University Honours Kufuor In UK

Former President Kufuor with Otumfuo and Lady Julia admiring his portrait

FORMER PRESIDENT John Agyekum Kufuor, has been honoured by his alma mater, Exeter College, University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom (UK).

The colourful ceremony was held on Tuesday at the University of Oxford campus in the UK and it was graced by top notch personalities from Ghana and UK.

Top on the list of the dignitaries was the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife, Lady Julia, who were there to offer support to the ex-Ghanaian leader.

Also present, was the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’ and Nana Owusu Afriyie, the Otumfuo Apagyahene and other top chiefs.

Some close relatives of Mr. Kufuor, such as Nana Owusu Prempeh and Ing Nana Poku Agyeman, the Kumasi Urban Roads Director, were also present.

Former President Kufuor, it would be recalled, was in political office as Ghana’s president for two terms, where he excelled to the satisfaction of all.

During his reign as president from 2001 to 2009, he introduced several social intervention policies such as the National Health Insurance Scheme and others.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi