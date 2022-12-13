P-Square’s Paul Okoye Flaunts New Lover

Paul Okoye (L)

Nigerian musician Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy of the Psquare fame, has flaunted his new lover.

The singer found love again one year after he divorced his wife, Anita Okoye.

In several posts on his Instagram story, Paul shared the trending video with his new lover in his house and church with him.

He wrote, “Church With my beautiful. Gratitude to God.”

The video showed the duo with big smiles as they went to church together.

In August 2021, the Dailypost reported that Anita requested the dissolution of her union with the singer. Details surrounding the failed marriage came from the leak of the official petition for the divorce, which cited irreconcilable differences as the basis of the irretrievable breakdown of the marriage.