Paintsil Hails Muntari Hearts Move

John Paintsil

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil has approved of Sulley Muntari’s move to Hearts of Oak, saying the 37-year-old “still has more in his locker” to help the Ghanaian Premiere League Champions.

The midfielder completed his transfer earlier this week, much to the pleasure of Hearts fans and his former Black Stars teammates including Paintsil.

“After 20 years Muntari returns to Ghana Premier League, it’s amazing. I’m very, very happy that Muntari is joining Hearts because he still has more in his locker. He has the energy to give back to Ghanaians,” Paintsil told Joy Sports.

“He’s not playing for Hearts of Oak alone, playing for Hearts of Oak is playing for all Ghanaians because he is a national asset and every Ghanaian love to see him playing, so him coming back to the Premiership is a very good thing so well done to Sulley.

The move marks Muntari’s return to competitive football, having stayed out for almost three years after quitting Spanish second-tier side Albacete in July 2019.

“He hasn’t featured for [over] two years but whether two or four, if you see Muntari now you’ll be amazed. We train every Saturday night, we play two hours nonstop and he’s able to play all those hours and he’s doing well, running up and down and shooting as usual.

He’s a hitter, he hits from 40-yards and is still scoring goals. So, I don’t think him being without a club for two years will affect him playing for Hearts. It will never play any impact on him, I know he’s fit.” Paintsil added.

Muntari, a former Champions League winner, could make his Hearts of Oak debut on Sunday in the local derby against Great Olympics at the Accra Stadium. Ghanasoccernet