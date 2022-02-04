ECOWAS Sending Troops To Guinea Bissau

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has decided to send a military force to Guinea Bissau.

Their mission there is cut out and simple to support the stabilisation of the country.

The decision was taken at its extraordinary summit held in Accra yesterday, Thursday, February 3, 2022.

This was after the highest decision-making of the sub-regional group, the Authority of Head of States and Governments received a briefing from the Senior Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and the Diaspora of Guinea Bissau, Suzi Carla Barbosa on the circumstances surrounding the attempted coup d’Etat in that country on February 1, 2022.

The Authority firmly condemned the attempted coup d’Etat in Guinea Bissau and expressed solidarity with President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and the people of his countrymen.

“In view of these recent developments, the Authority decides to deploy a force with a view to supporting the stabilization of the country”, a communiqué issued after the summit indicated.

The Authority has further decided to maintain the military and police components of the ECOWAS Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG) to consolidate stability in that country too.

It has since reaffirmed its commitment to stand firm for the protection of democracy and freedom in the region and reiterated its resolute stance to upholding the principle of zero tolerance for ascension to power through unconstitutional means, as enshrined in the 2001 ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good governance.

Burkina Faso

On the political situation in Burkina Faso, they took note of the deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in the country which the Authority said calls for a quick return to constitutional order to deal effectively with these issues.

The Authority reiterated its absolute condemnation of the coup d’Etat of 24

January 2022 and expressed concern over the continuous detention of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

In this regard, and subject to sanctions, they have demanded the unconditional release of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

They however upheld the suspension of Burkina Faso from all ECOWAS Institutions until the restoration of constitutional order and asked the military authorities to establish the Transition institutions, adopt a transition calendar and facilitate the return to constitutional order as soon as possible.

The Authority has however Instructed the ECOWAS Commission to ensure continuous engagement with the new authorities through the establishment of a monitoring mechanism, including the African Union and United Nations, to accompany the Transition and process.

Guinea

Concerning the situation in Guinea, they took cognisance of the recent establishment of the National Transition Council (CNT), as the legislative body.

That notwithstanding, the Authority expressed concern over the unavailability of the required transition calendar five months after the coup d’Etat, as requested by the Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of States and Government held on 16th September 2021.

Consequently, they have resolved to as it were “uphold all the sanctions already imposed on Guinea, requested the Transition Authority to provide to ECOWAS an acceptable timetable for restoring constitutional order, reaffirm its readiness to accompany Guinea towards the speedy return to constitutional order.

Mali

In the case of the situation in Mali, the Authority welcomed the conclusions of the 1057th meeting of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union held on 14th January 2022 endorsing all the ECOWAS decisions and sanctions on Mali.

They however expressed regrets over the unavailability of a new timetable in line with the decisions of the Authority and therefore decided to uphold all the sanctions imposed on Mali in line with its decision of 9 January 2022, urged the Malian authorities to urgently propose an acceptable electoral timetable to ECOWAS to enable the progressive lifting of the sanctions.

ECOWAS has however reaffirmed its readiness to work in conjunction with the African Union and the United Nations to provide the necessary technical support to the authorities Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali in implementing the approved timetables.

Worry

They however had a course to raise concern over the breach of constitutional order in the region notably with the recent military coup d’Etat and attempted coup d’état in some Member States.

The Authority has since reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening democracy, freedom, and good governance in the region and instructed the ECOWAS Commission to expedite the review of the 2001 Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and the related legal instruments.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent