Resign If You Are Sick – Kabila Tells Speaker

James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr aka Kabila

Former CPP acting General Secretary and Managing Editor of The National Forum newspaper, James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr aka Kabila is calling on the Speaker A.S.K. Bagbin to resign on grounds of ill-health, principle, and conscience to save Ghana’s Parliament.

His calls come after the veteran journalist, Kweku Baako Jnr made a similar call to Speaker Alban Sumana Bagbin to “step aside” if his health was going to be a challenge to his work in Parliament about a month ago.

The Speaker has been missing on health grounds particularly relating to the controversial e-levy.

His absence has been forestalling the work of Parliament.

Currently the Speaker is in Dubai where he is undergoing chemotherapy over prostrate ailment.

It is against this background that Mr. Bomfeh appealed to the conscience of the Speaker to save himself and the Parliamentary practice to sustain the nation’s democratic journey.

However, Kabila who has launched a campaign he christened: “# Let’s Save Bagbin, LSB” emphasized the Speaker’s vow not to allow any impediment in the work of Parliament under his speakership.

The call, therefore, was meant to demand adherence to the speaker’s vow not to disturb the House with his ill-health.