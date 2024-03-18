Paintsil Is Stars Deputy Coach

John Paintsil

Former West Ham United and Fulham right back John Paintsil has been named as part of the newly constituted Black Stars backroom staff.

The former Ghana defender, 42, represented the country 89 times over a decade, winning a Bronze medal with the team when Ghana hosted the AFCON in 2008.

Paintsil holds a CAF Licence B, and joined the Kaizer Chiefs coaching team as assistant right after retiring at the club.

Last Friday, Paintsil was appointed as one of the backroom team for new coach Otto Addo.

He is joined by Joseph Laumann and Fatawu as assistant coaches.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum