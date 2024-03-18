‘Chelsea Fans Must Trust Me’

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino defended himself against mutinous Chelsea fans after they turned on him during his side’s FA Cup quarter-final victory against Leicester City.

Emotions were high after Chelsea threw away a 2-0 lead against the Championship leaders at Stamford Bridge. The home fans booed Raheem Sterling and aimed chants of “You don’t know what you’re doing” at Pochettino during the second half. Chelsea’s head coach, who was also barracked during a recent 2-2 draw with Brentford, was targeted after taking Mykhaylo Mudryk off instead of Sterling.

“I am not asking them to trust me,” Pochettino said. “They need to trust the club. If I am here it is because of the decision of the club.

“I made the decision [to substitute Mudryk]. I am not here to do what people want. Also I am not stupid. I saw Mudryk and he was tired. We thought he would not finish the game. We are professionals and we want to win.”

Chelsea battled to their second domestic semi-final of the season after late goals from Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke saw off 10-man Leicester. But the focus homed in on the dissent from the crowd.

“We need to accept the situation,” Pochettino said. “That doesn’t mean we agree or disagree. The fans live with expectation. The fans are entitled to say what they want. I hope in the next game our fans will always be unconditionally behind the team because we are representing Chelsea. We want to make our fans happy.”

Pochettino picked up a matchday programme, turned to the back cover and pointed out how many youngsters are in Chelsea’s squad. His point was that he has had to lean on inexperienced players because of injuries. He also defended Sterling. “The feelings weren’t good for him but we are going to support him,” Pochettino said. “He missed the penalty and some chances but I am happy with him.”