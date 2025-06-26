PANAFEST 2025 Launched

A scene from the launch

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has officially launched this year’s edition of PANAFEST with a passionate call to amplify the movement for reparative justice through Pan-African artistic activism.

This year’s festival, themed “Let Us Speak of Reparative Justice – Pan-African Artistic Activism,” highlights the urgent need for a united African voice to address historical injustices and reclaim cultural identity through art.

Speaking at the launch held at Accra Tourist Information Centre on Monday, June 23, the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Maame Efua Houadjeto, welcomed stakeholders from across the country and the diaspora to the global cultural celebration.

Madam Houadjeto declared. “Ghana, as the Gateway to Africa, continues to open its arms to the African family and lead the charge for cultural restitution, identity reclamation, and historical truth.”

PANAFEST, which began in 1992, has grown into a globally recognised platform fostering cultural reconnection, dialogue, and healing for Africans and the diaspora.

The 2025 edition promises a robust lineup of events, including dramatic re-enactments, academic symposia, diaspora dialogues, youth conversations, and artistic showcases.

“From spoken word to digital storytelling, our creativity has always been the heartbeat of our survival,” she said, underscoring the role of the arts in both protest and healing.

Madam Houadjeto also emphasised PANAFEST’s alignment with Ghana’s National Reset Agenda, positioning culture and heritage tourism as critical drivers of national development.

She ended with a call to action: “Let us use PANAFEST 2025 as a platform to boldly speak the truths that must be heard and reclaim the narratives that have long been distorted.”

The media launch brought together government officials, traditional leaders, international partners, artists, and members of the public in anticipation of the upcoming festival.