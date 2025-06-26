Electricity Tariffs Up 2.45% July 1

Electricity tariffs for all categories of consumers will increase by 2.45% effective July 1, 2025, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced.

The upward price adjustment by the PURC follows its routine quarterly review, conducted every three months.

In a statement issued yesterday, the PURC explained that the review considered key economic variables including the cedi-to-dollar exchange rate, inflation, natural gas prices, and the electricity generation mix between hydro and thermal sources.

According to the Commission, these factors significantly impact the cost of delivering utility services and must be reviewed regularly to sustain the financial health of service providers.

Water tariffs will however remain the same for the third quarter of the year meaning water rates across residential, non-residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional categories remain unchanged.

The Commission justified this freeze as part of efforts to ease the burden on consumers while maintaining quality service.

“We thank stakeholders for their continued support and assure the public of our resolve to ensure value for money and improved service delivery,” the release stated.

A Business Desk Report