Papaye CEO Wins Award

Mr Divine Asiedu (right) receiving his award

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Papaye Fast Food, Divine Kwadwo Asiedu, has been honoured with best CEO of the Year award (Restaurant) at the 2023 Ghana CEO Vision and Awards held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra at the weekend.

At the awards ceremony, several distinguished personalities from various sectors of the economy and some corporate institutions were honoured with plaques and citation for their outstanding achievements.

Mr. Asiedu received a plaque and a citation for his innovation, leadership, vision and outstanding practices that set him apart from the rest.

In an interview with BEATWAVES yesterday, he thanked the organisers for the award and gave an assurance that the company would continue to work tirelessly to produce good food to feed millions across the country.

He said he felt humbled by the recognition, and commended the organisers for instituting an award scheme to motivate hardworking CEOs to strive for professional excellence and service.

Papaye Fast Food, which was established in 1991, is one of Ghana’s leading fast food brands.

Over the years, Papaye has kept faith with its strategy of preparing fast food using recipes designed by the company, thereby giving Papaye cuisine a unique flavour.

By George Clifford Owusu