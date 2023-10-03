Amanzeba, Others For Muziki Pan- Afrikana Festival

Amanzeba Nat Brew

Some selected Ghanaian artistes including Amanzeba Nat Brew, Paulina Oduro, Blakk Rasta, Reggie Rockstone, NaaAmanua, Episode, Gasmilla among others, have been invited to perform at the upcoming music festival dubbed “Muziki Pan-Afrikana Festival” slated for October 9, 2023 at the Laboma Beach Resort in Accra.

The event, which is being organised to celebrate the achievement of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, is expected to bring entertainment to lovers of African music from all walks of life.

The event, BEATWAVES gathered, will serve as a platform for several local artistes to showcase their talents, as well as promote their brands and music.

Native Okestra Band, which is billed to perform alongside acts for the event, is expected to surprise the audience with its dramatic blend of traditional and contemporary rhythms.

Other interesting artistes on the night are Jackie Ankrah, King Ayisoba, Frema Baby, Fred Kente Dred and a host of others.

Bound to be an event with fantastic performances from an incredible line-up of music icons, organisers of the event are looking forward to a wonderful musical festival yet to happen in Accra.

The performing artistes selected for the event are expected to deliver back-to-back performances.

By George Clifford Owusu