Papic Pledges Good Show

Kosta Papic

Accra Hearts of Oak returnee coach, Kosta Papic, has pledged to give his best shot in his second tenure.

Last Tuesday, the management of Hearts named the Serbian trainer as the head coach of the capital-based club.

The announcement comes in the wake of Edward Nii Odoom, the former head coach’s demotion to the youth team.

Papic, 60, was in charge of the Phobians for the 2008/09 season when he guided them to win their last league silverware.

The Serbian trainer would be assisted by Asare Bediako, who was appointed as the assistant coach in November.

He said after his appointment that the Phobians struggled to find their rhythm in the last few years, but had given them the assurance to turn things around during his second spell.

Papic pointed out that “Accra Hearts of Oak had not won the league in the past 11 years. They have a target of winning the trophy.”

He added, “That is good for me also, good for the players who are currently in the squad, officials of the team and to the supporters as well.

“So I will do my best to succeed on that; with time we will see; I am here for them.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum