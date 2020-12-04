Herbert Krapa Made Development Chief at Dayikope

The Chiefs and people of Dayikope in the Nkwata South Constituency of the Oti Region have honoured the government spokesperson on governance and legal affairs, Herbert Krapa, a Development Chief with the title Dunenyofia I.

The gesture according to the Chief, Togbe Atavi, was an appreciation to Mr Krapa for being the first government official at the national level to honour them with a visit.

He said “not only did Mr. Krapa visit us, he also fraternised with us; he danced with us and sung with us in a way we have never experienced nor expected.”

To them, Krapa’s visit was a sign that something good was on its way.

The brief ceremony took place after Mr Krapa and the leadership of the NPP in the Oti region took the party’s message of hope and prosperity to the village ahead of the December 7, 2020 elections.

The community is one of many communities that have been voting massively for the opposition NDC since 1992, yet “have little to show for it,” they lamented.

They were also fed up with the NDC whom they accused of deceiving them for their votes, but abandoning them after winning the elections.

Worst of it all, their constant appeals over the years for power and telephone network connection, have not yielded result.

They have therefore served notice that “enough is enough”, hence assured their new development chief that, they will vote massively for the first time for President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP parliamentary candidate, Sherifa Sekyere-Tijani.

Mr. Krapa expressed immense appreciation for the honour done him, saying “I will never forget this day.”

He added that “when God willing the NPP is retained in Office, he will ensure some of the youth get employed.”

On the electricity and telephone network situation, he indicated that he will lobby seriously to support the NPP parliamentary candidate to resolve it, so his new town can have electricity and be connected to the rest of the world.

The Chief, Togbe Atavi and his elders thanked Mr Krapa and his team for their generousity.

He said “We will be expecting their son to visit them after the elections to celebrate the NPP’s victory with them.”

Mr Krapa and his team focused their campaign in the ewe communities in the constituency where their message was received fairly well.

Some of the communities they toured include Breweniase, Fankyeneko, Abuburuwa, Abrahamkope, Obanda Ando, Obanda, Dayikope and Panku Akura.

From Fred Duodu, Dayikope (k.duodu@yahoo.com)