Ex-President Of France Dies From Coronavirus

An ex-President of France, Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, has passed away.

According to local French media reports monitored by DGN Online, he died from complications of coronavirus.

Reports say Mr. d’Estaing was surrounded by his family before his death which occurred on December 3, 2020 at his estate in central France.

Mr. d’Estaing was a centre-right, pro-European political leader.

During his tenure as President, he caused the liberalization of laws on divorce, abortion and contraception. He ruled France for seven years.

In a tribute to the late President, French President, Emmanuel Macron, noted that his presidency helped to transform France and that his direction still guided its way.

“A servant of the state, a politician of progress and freedom, his death has plunged the French nation into mourning,” Mr Macron observed in a statement.

Mr. d’Estaing was one of France’s youngest presidents. He was born on February 2, 1926 in Koblenz. Koblenz was then French-occupied Germany.

He was elected as President at the age of 48, following a long political career.

But he was viewed by many French citizens as an arrogant man, rendering his presidency unpopular.

By Melvin Tarlue