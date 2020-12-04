Princess Awiyah Outdoors Sheabutter Product Line

Princess Awiyah

Princess Awiyah, daughter of British-Ghanaian Entrepreneur, Dentaa Amoateng MBE, has launched an exciting new product line.

The young entrepreneur who launched her first product ‘Princess Awiyah Hair’ which was sold worldwide at the age of 6, has gracefully launched the ‘Princess Awiyah Sheabutter’.

The skincare products includes AlataSemina (black soap) and the popular Ghanaian exfoliator (sapor).

Princess Awiyah is known to have excellent skin which comes with a unique chocolate glow and when asked what inspired her to come up with her line of products she stated: “My Mum always uses shea butter on my skin and I know it has contributed greatly to me having this type of skin therefore, I wanted everyone around the world to share in the beauty shea butter brings with a touch of love for everyone.”

She also went on to say that she hoped her loved ones from the diaspora get to have a feel of this native goodness from Ghana.

Mother and manager of the young entrepreneur Dentaa Amoateng MBE said she is very happy about the launch of these products and believes that a lot of people around the world will share in the joy and benefits of the organic shea butter her daughter and the family have been enjoying.

This set of goodness was launched in partnership with Nkuto Haven and is already doing well on the global market.

The FDA approved products are available in the United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA) and Ghana and is available for shipping all across the globe.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri