Ghana To Get $30m In Airbus Fines – Minister

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has stated that about $30 million is expected to accrue to Ghana through the Airbus fines.

He made this known in an interview with Asaase Radio.

According to him, the Government of Ghana has engaged a law firm to help with the repatriation of its share of the $3.9 billion in fines imposed on Airbus.

The fines were imposed on European leading aircraft manufacturer, Airbus by the joint justice systems of France, the UK and the US.

The Airbus rotten deal occurred between 2009 and 2015 and Ghanaian Government officials including then Vice President John Mahama have been alleged to have received some €5 million in kickbacks.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah stated that the Ghanaian “Government is aware that out of the $3.9 billion in fines imposed on Airbus, some $30 million relates to actions taken in Ghana.”

According to him, government has “since June, this year, been engaging with an international law firm that has got extensive experience in investigations and anti-corruption [related to international transactions] to see how they can best assist Ghana to repatriate our share of the fines, which can be put to good use.”

Former President Mahama has been described as Government Official One mentioned in the joint investigation.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said “There is history and precedence the world over, other countries that have succeeded in getting a repatriation of parts of international fines or damages [include] the United States and Kyrgystan.”

“We are optimistic that working through this channel [the law firm], we believe that we will be able to at least retrieve the $30 million component that accrues to Ghana, repatriated to Ghana so that we can put to good use in enhancing our anti-corruption institutions.”

By Melvin Tarlue