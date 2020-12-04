Supomu-Dunkwa Gets Portable Water

Hajia Samira Bawumia commissioning the project

The Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia, has commissioned a GH¢580,907.19 water project for the residents of Supomu Dunkwa in the Shama District of the Western Region.

For several decades, the farming community of Supomu-Dunkwa has been deprived of access to potable drinking water.

The community has had to drink from the Pra River in the area, risking their lives by ingesting contaminants and other harmful substances that illegal miners dump into it.

The Chiefs and elders of the community have complained for years to get the local assembly to provide them with some better alternative so they could live a healthy life.

The Member of Parliament for the area, Ato Panford learning of their plight promised to improve their water systems.

In August last year, a sod-cutting was done for the construction of a 4.5-kilometer water pipeline from the Daboase Water Headworks to the community.

A 4-inches pressure pipeline was laid from the Daboase water treatment Plant to Supomo Dunkwa, as part of Phase I, and plans are underway to extend it to Asamasa No.1 in Phase II of the project.

Speaking at the commissioning of the project, the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia stressed that “the Akufo-Addo’s government is a listening one”.

She commended the MP for the Shama constituency for ensuring the project was successful.

“Congratulations on a wonderful achievement. A vote for the NPP is a vote for improvement and prosperity. And be reminded that your vote on Monday will guarantee the commencement of Phase 2 of this project.

The MP for the area explained that the pipe-borne water would be routed through the existing pipelines of the Community Water and Sanitation Department for efficient management of the facility.

He assured the constituents that their vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would enable his successor, Erickson Abekah, the 2020 parliamentary candidate of the NPP to continue the good works he initiated.

“The NDC can’t do this for you. Don’t vote for the NDC to derail us. We have a Highway Rest-stop project coming, the new Senior High School project, One District One Factory initiatives and many others coming up. We can’t afford to lose the 2020 general elections”, he added.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Supomu-Dunkwa