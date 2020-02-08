Para-Taekwondo Intensifies Camping

Ghana’s Para-Taekwondo team

The National Para-Taekwondo Team will intensify their camping ahead of the African Para-Taekwondo qualification tournament for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The team started partial residential camping in Sunyani.

They had a gym work out, watched sparring training and competition videos, studied competition rules and also had sessions with doctors who advised them on the dos and don’ts before, during and after competitions.

Later, they moved into full residential camping expected to end today in Sunyani before moving to the Accra Sports Stadium for another a one week training, which will begin tomorrow till February 17.

While in Accra, the team, together with officials, will put finishing touches to preparation and finalise travelling arrangements.

The Chairman of the National Para Committee, Rev. Samuel Annor in an interview with TalksenseSports, called on corporate bodies to come to their aid in terms of financial support.

“Camping has been encouraging. All the athletes respond to the training program and we have not experienced any injury and that is good news. We will begin full residential camping on Sunday. What we need is financial support to add to my efforts. We are, however, calling on the corporate institutions to come to our aid,” he disclosed.

The team ‒ made up of four two males and two females ‒ are being trained by Coach George K. Ablometi and Coach Shuaibu Yakubu Nandoe. They include Emmanuel Kofi Turkson, Mohammed Salih Azumah, Patricia Kyeremaa and Adizatu Shaban

They will go to Morocco for the qualifiers on February 18 for qualification tournament, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday and Monday, February 23 and 24, 2020 in Rabat at Complexe Sportif Moulay Abdelah (Palais des Sports).

From The Sports Desk