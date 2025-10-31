Paraguay Opens Consulate General In Morocco

The Republic of Paraguay materialized, on Wednesday, its recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara through the announcement of the opening of a Consulate General.

During his meeting in Rabat with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Paraguay, Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, reaffirmed his country’s full support for Morocco’s sovereignty over its Sahara and for the autonomy initiative presented by the Kingdom in 2007, considered as the only serious, credible and realistic basis for settling the regional dispute.

On this occasion, the Paraguayan Foreign Minister announced his country’s decision to soon open a Consulate General in the southern provinces, as a clear sign of support for the Kingdom’s territorial integrity.

This stance follows the withdrawal, in 2014, of Asunción’s recognition of the puppet entity, as well as the series of joint statements and political consultations that have since consolidated Paraguay’s support for Morocco’s national cause.

Paraguay’s decision to open a Consulate General in the Kingdom’s southern provinces constitutes a strong political act, illustrating the growing recognition, in Latin America, of Morocco’s sovereignty over its southern provinces and the strength of the ties of friendship and cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Paraguay.

Source MAP