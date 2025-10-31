Black Queens Receive Outstanding WAFCON Bonuses After Egypt Win

THE BLACK QUEENS have finally received their outstanding bonuses from their third-place finish at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, following their emphatic win over Egypt on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation settled the arrears shortly after Ghana’s 4–0 victory over Egypt in the second leg of the 2026 WAFCON qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Each player received a cheque of $9,000, representing payment for their performance at last year’s continental tournament.

Reports indicate that $500 was withheld as tax, with players receiving the balance on Tuesday night.

The payment brings relief to the team after a tense standoff with the Ministry earlier in the week.

The Queens had threatened to boycott the qualifier against Egypt, missing two consecutive training sessions to press home their demand for the delayed bonuses.

Coach Kim Lars Björkegren’s side eventually resumed training on the eve of the match after several meetings with key officials.

Despite the off-field tension, the Black Queens delivered a dominant performance to thrash Egypt 7–0 on aggregate, having already claimed a 3–0 win in the first leg in Ismailia.

The cheques were presented to the players at their base at Erata Hotel following Tuesday night’s victory.

The Black Queens broke camp on Wednesday, October 29, to rejoin their clubs and will regroup in late November ahead of their high-profile friendly against England on December 2.

BY Wletsu Ransford