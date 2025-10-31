Ashanti Region Progresses To Semi-final In MTN Elite U19 Championship

Team Ashanti celebrating their victory

Ashanti Region produced a resilient display to defeat Greater Accra Region 2–1 in a thrilling final Group B clash of the MTN Elite U19 Championship on Wednesday, clinching top spot and securing a semi-final berth.

The much-anticipated encounter at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence lived up to its billing, featuring intensity, skill and determination from both sides.

Ebenezer Anane fired Ashanti ahead in the 22nd minute, setting the tone for a fiercely competitive contest. Greater Accra’s hopes of a comeback were dashed late on when defender Afetse Emmanuel inadvertently turned the ball into his own net in the 85th minute to double Ashanti’s lead.

Despite a spirited late response, capped by Mustapha Bunyamimu’s fine strike in the 89th minute, Greater Accra fell short of finding an equaliser — suffering their first defeat of the campaign.

The result means Ashanti Region finished atop Group B with 10 points, just one ahead of Greater Accra, who also progress to the semi-finals. Both teams have been standout performers throughout the tournament, setting up a mouthwatering knockout stage.

With the group phase now concluded, attention turns to the semi-final fixtures today, October 31, before the grand final on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Running from October 23 to November 2, the MTN Elite U19 Championship features ten regional teams from across Ghana and serves as a crucial platform for emerging footballers to showcase their talent, gain valuable experience and attract the attention of national selectors and professional scouts.

Powered by MTN Ghana, the tournament underscores the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) commitment to youth football development — creating a structured pathway from grassroots to the professional level and nurturing the next generation of Ghanaian stars.

