Paralegal Department of Tamale Central Prisons Gets Support

The Center for Social Development Reform (CSD Reform) in collaboration with the French Embassy has supported the Paralegal Department of the Tamale Prisons Service.

The Center for Social Development Reform (CSD Reform) donated two printers and four laptops to strengthen the paralegal unit of the Tamale Central Prisons.

The donation forms part of the HOPE Project implemented by CSD Reform with funding support from the French Embassy in Ghana.

Presenting the items, the Executive Director of the CSD Reform, David Y. Issaka, said they are supporting the Tamale Central Prisons with human resource capacity building and equipment support.

Acceding to him, under the human resource capacity building about eight paralegal officers have been trained to enable them do case tracking and management.

He thanked the French Embassy in Ghana for collaborating with CSD Reform to support the Tamale Central Prisons.

Mr. Issaka however appealed to management of the Tamale Central Prisons to put the items into good use so that donors will be motivated to come onboard and support them.

Deputy Director of the Tamale Central Prisons(DDP), Samuel Sapak Zoogah, who received the equipments thanked the French embassy and CSD Reform for the donation and assured that the equipments will be put into good use.

He appealed for more support to all the prions in the Northern region to help in their justice department.

“ we are opened to any institutions and organizations who wish to support us transform our brother and sisters who are behind bars as I said some of them genuinely did wrong while others are there because they couldn’t afford legal fees so we are very grateful that you have identified this cap and you decided to come and support us.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale