Parliament Approves GH¢585.7m For Energy Ministry

Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi

Parliament has approved an amount of GH¢585,766,327 for the programmes and activities of the Ministry of Energy in the 2020 fiscal year.

This is an improvement over this year’s budgetary allocation of GH¢500.9 million for the same ministry.

The Chairman of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi, said the ministry intends to add 194 MW to the country’s installed capacity, connect 756 communities to the national grid, increase access to electricity from 84.98% to 90% and distribute 12 million LED lamps in 2020.

He said the ministry would also complete the 400MW Early Power Project Phase 1 stage two (40MW) to convert the plant to a combined cycle operation and the T3 repowering project.

“The ministry will also distribute 60,000 LPG cook stoves in rural communities as well as distribute 500,000 improved charcoal cook stoves in rural and peri-urban areas where LPG fuel for cooking is not immediately available,” he said.

According to the chairman of the Mines and Energy Committee, the ministry would also distribute 10,000 solar lanterns in the rural areas and connect five communities to mini grid electricity.

“The Ministry of Energy in 2020 will increase penetration of renewable energy supply mix from 6.15 MW to 30 MW,” he indicated.

The committee chairman said that from January 2019 to September 2019, Ghana’s oil production from the country’s three main oil fields totalled 53.63 million barrels translating into the production of 196,429 barrels per day.

He further explained that the ministry was able to train, certify and license about 1,264 electrical technicians to ensure proper wiring of all facilities to protect persons and properties.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr