Parliament has endorsed the conversion of the Wa Campus of the University of Development Studies (UDS) into an autonomous university.

The new university, DGN Online, is informed, is to be known as the University of Business and Integrated Development Studies.

Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Prof. Kwesi Yankah, moved the motion in Parliament and it was seconded by the Chairman of the Education Committee of the House, William Agyapong Quaittoo.

BY DGN Online