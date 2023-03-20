Parliament Escapes ECG Blackout After Paying GHC8.5m Debt

Parliament has settled more than half its debt owed the Electricity Company of Ghana to avoid being plunged into blackout.

The August House has paid about GH¢8 million out of the GH¢13 million debt it owes the electricity distribution company.

Parliament was compelled to make the partial payment when the revenue mobilization taskforce from ECG stormed the House with the intent of taking the law-making house off the national power grid.

The exercise is part of the power distributor’s effort to recover over GH¢5.7 billion debt accrued by private and state institutions for non-payment since August last year.

The exercise began today, March 20, 2023, to April 20 after ECG announced the closure of its main offices except for customer support departments in order to embark on a one-month-long exercise.

The taskforce is heading to another institution.

By Vincent Kubi