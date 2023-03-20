Politics Won’t Destroy Us– Fred Nuamah To John Dumelo

Fred Nuamah and John Dumelo

Showbiz personality and politician, Fred Nuamah has responded to claims that he is no longer friends with actor John Dumelo.

According to him, indeed John is not his friend, but rather a brother.

Fred was speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday about whether or not his decision to contest the Ayawaso West Parliamentary Seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against John Dumelo has strained their friendship.

John had last week said that he was no longer friends with Fred while he denied earlier reports that he gave Fred his blessings to contest.

Fred interestingly confirmed that John is not his friend but rather his brother and as such he would not allow politics to end their brotherhood.

“John is not my friend, he is my brother and I would never allow politics to come between us nor would I allow politics to destroy our brotherhood,” he said.

“Aside from John being a brother to me, the NDC is one party, so this controversy between John and I, would be settled at home and for all you know, the issue may have already been resolved, ” he added.

Fred Nuamah explained that his decision to contest the NDC parliamentary seat against his brother was solely informed by calls from party loyalists and constituents of Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

By Francis Addo