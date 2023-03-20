Desmond Elliot Re-Elected In Nigeria Elections

Desmond Elliot

Popular Nollywood actor, Desmond Elliot was Saturday declared winner of the Surulere Constituency election in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) Returning Officer, Dr O.J Fenuga announced on Sunday.

He said Desmond Elliott of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 17,837 votes to defeat his closest rival Adebayo Bode of the Labour Party, LP, who polled 7,822 votes.

Fenuga said the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Thompson Sulaimon Abolaji, polled 1,045 votes.

Many had thought Desmond the incumbent legislator was going to lose the election due to how Nigerians on social media have been criticizing him.

However, he interestingly came out as a winner.