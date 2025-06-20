Parliament Holds Supreme Power Over Executive – Speaker

Alban S. K. Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S. K. Bagbin, says Parliament plays a critical role in holding the Executive arm of government accountable, stressing that no other institution or group is constitutionally empowered to perform this function.

Speaking at the launch of a public financial initiative aimed at enhancing the capacity of lawmakers in Parliament yesterday, Mr. Bagbin called for a stronger, more proactive Parliament to safeguard the national interest.

He emphasised that while civil society and the media are essential in scrutinising governance, Parliament remains the ultimate constitutional body mandated to check executive power.

“The only instrument that can hold a powerful executive, and in Ghana, the executive is the President, is Parliament, legitimately granted by the Constitution. No other person or group of people can do it,” Speaker Bagbin stated.

He cautioned that failure by Parliament to effectively discharge this responsibility would be to the detriment of the nation, saying, “If we fail in our duty to hold the various governments and presidents to account and have flushed the country into this state of affairs, we have ourselves to blame and nobody else.”

Addressing the country’s ongoing economic challenges, the Speaker highlighted concerns over weak enforcement of fiscal rules, poor accountability, and the lack of inclusive, sustainable growth.

He pointed out that these issues have necessitated urgent reforms to strengthen parliamentary oversight.

Under his leadership, he said Parliament in 2024 revised its standing orders for the first time in 23 years, establishing 12 new committees and opening offices specifically aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability in economic governance.

“This transformative review must not end there. Parliament must build its capacity to examine economic policies, scrutinise budgets, and ensure the proper functioning of accountability mechanisms to guarantee the prudent utilisation of public funds,” the Speaker stressed.

The newly launched project, themed: “Building the Capacity of Parliamentarians for Economic and Financial Management,” seeks to empower Members of Parliament with the necessary skills and knowledge to perform their oversight duties effectively.

Speaker Bagbin invoked divine guidance, stating, “In God, we trust. Our elders told us nothing can be done without the will of God. So now, in the name of the Almighty God, I have the singular honour and privilege to declare this public financial monument for service delivery duly launched.”

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House