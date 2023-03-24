Parliament Votes On New Ministers Today

Parliament is expected to vote Friday March 24 to determine the fate of the recent ministerial nominations of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This was after a serious exchanges coupled with over three hours of suspension of proceedings on Thursday, March 23.

There were heated exchanges regarding the report of the Appointments Committee on the recent vetting of the nominees.

Interestingly, while the Majority pushed for the report to be table before the House on Thursday evening, the Minority members on the Committee denied knowledge of the report, asking for more time to study it.

This led the House to suspend proceedings to allow the Minority Group study the 63-page report for the debate.

However, after the heated debate, Speaker Alban S.K. Bagbin postponed proceedings of putting the question on the motion for the approval or otherwise of the nominees.

“The question will be put tomorrow [Friday, March 24]. I proceed to accordingly adjourn the House till tomorrow at 10 in the forenoon.”

Meanwhile, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has asked all its lawmakers to be present in the House today as they seek to vote on the new ministers and new bill before the House.

The nominees appointed and vetted are KT Hammond for Trade and Industry, Bryan Acheampong for Food and Agriculture, Stephen Asamoah Boateng for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, OB Amoah as Minister of State for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dr Mohammen Amin Anta as Minister of State for Finance and Stephen Amoah as Deputy Trade and Industry Minister.

By Vincent Kubi