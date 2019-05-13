Partey Is SWAG’s Best

Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has been named footballer of the year for the second successive year at the 44th SWAG Awards night on Saturday at the International Conference Centre (AICC).

His incredible display for club and country year under review earned him the prestigious award.

The 25-year-old helped Diego Simeone’s side to a second-place finish in La Liga last season and they won the Europa League.

He clinched the award by beating off competition from Kassim Nuhu, Joseph Aidoo, John Antwi and Felix Annan.

The SWAG Awards is an annual award ceremony which recognises people for their diverse roles towards the development of sports in the country