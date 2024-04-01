Passport Fee Hits GHC500

Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration announced a significant increase in passport application fees, with the standard application (32 pages) fee rising from GHC100 to GHC500.

This drastic increasd takes effect immediately, starting from 1st April 2024.

The decision to raise the passport application fees was proposed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, during a meeting with the parliament’s committee on subsidiary legislation in December last year.

Madam Botchwey argued that the current fees paid by Ghanaians for passports were not sustainable and that the government incurred a deficit of GHC300 for each passport issued. She emphasized the need for Ghanaians to pay realistic prices for their passports.

Under the new fee structure presented by the ministry, different application types will incur varying costs.

For expedited applications, the fees for both 32-page and 48-page passports have also been increased. The initial fee for expedited application of a 32-page passport will now be GHC700, up from GHC150. Similarly, the initial fee for expedited application of a 48-page passport will rise from GHC150 to GHC800. The new fees aim to offset a significant portion of the cost of printing the passports, easing the financial burden on the government.

This increase in passport application fees is expected to generate additional revenue for the government and contribute towards making the passport issuance process more self-sustaining.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration assures citizens that the quality and efficiency of passport services will not be compromised despite the increase in fees.

Ghanaians planning to apply for or renew their passports should take note of these changes and be prepared for the adjusted fees.

The Ministry encourages individuals to plan their applications accordingly and ensure they have the necessary funds to cover the cost of their passports.

In light of the significant increase in passport application fees, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration hopes that this adjustment will lead to a more sustainable and financially responsible passport issuance system, benefiting both the government and the citizens of Ghana.

By Vincent Kubi