Pastor And Wife Found Dead In Their Home At Ayitikope

Police at Akatsi are yet to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of a pastor and his wife at Ayitikope, a farming community near Akatsi in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The lifeless bodies of the two, Apostle Augustine Gbedema and Comfort Gbedema were found in a pool of blood in their gated four-bedroom-house last Saturday morning, July 24, 2021. Whereas the Apostle was lying in the compound, the wife was found in the living room and in a supine positon.

The bodies which had multiple wounds suspected to have been caused by a machete, were discovered in an advanced stage of decomposition and diffusing a pungent smell. Suggesting their death happened more than three days before discovery.

Although Police investigation has just started, the hundreds of residents who thronged the house to see the bizarre incident say, they suspect murder.

Family members and residents are unable to come to terms with what they describe as horrific murder of a good couple who were great examples in the community and their church, the Harmony with Jesus Ministry International.

Mr. George Gbedema, an elder of the church and a nephew to Apostle Gbedema narrated that the last time they were seen was on Sunday, July 18, 2021 during church service. He spoke to him the following day on phone and that was it.

He said the couple lived alone in their four-bedroom house located on the outskirts of the community. To this end, apart from Church services and programs, they were hardly seen in the main community. Phone calls were the usual means of checking up on them.

However, since last Thursday, July 22, 2021, several calls made to the phones of the couple were not returned and at some point not reachable. Some members of the Church decided to visit them on Saturday morning.

One reaching there, they saw the main gate locked with a padlock from outside and the small gate locked with a metallic material. However the pastor’s vehicle was parked inside. After knocking the gate several times, they suspected something was not right.

They forcibly entered and found the lifeless body of the pastor outside the house, while the wife was found inside. They secured the house and alerted the Police accordingly. According to George Gbedema, his uncle was his 70s, while the wife was in her late 50s.

With teary eyes, he and other church members said “We are in a state of shock, this is sad and heartbreaking. It is hard to believe that this is true. It is a tragedy.” They described the couple; who left behind a daughter as generous, loving, caring and good shepherds of God’s ministry.

The Akatsi South Municipal Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Joseph Atsu Dzineku who confirmed the incident said investigations have commenced to unravel the mysterious death of the couple. The bodies have since been conveyed to the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Church of the deceased, the Harmony with Jesus Ministry International did not have service last Sunday, July 25, 2021. Instead, the church members and residents joined the family in the house of the couple to mourn and begin preparations for burial.

