VRA Honour Heroes Of Energy Generation In Ghana

The Volta River Authority has honored four exceptional contributors towards energy generation in Ghana and Sub-Saharan Africa as path of the Authority’s 60th Anniversary celebration.

The four, who were former Chief Executives of the Authority; spanning the period 1966 to 2001 were credited with attributes and initiatives that has made the Authority one of the best in the world and a reference point for many African countries.

They are, Ing. Dr. Emmanuel Lord Quartey who served from 1966 to 1980. Ing. Dr. Louis Casely-Harford served from 1980 to 1990. Followed by Mr. Erasmus Alexander Komla Kalitsi, 1990 to 1998 and then Ing. Gilbert O. Dokyi who served from 1998 to 2001.

To immortalize their memory, replica live-sized busts were mounted in their honour at some notable landmarks of the authority in the country. The Anniversary which is a year-long celebration is under the theme; Celebrating 60 years in the Power Business; Our Legacy, Our Future.”

Speaking at the honouring ceremony, the current Chief Executive, Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa said the gesture is to remind current and future generations of the vision and contribution of these heroes in making VRA a model of excellence globally.

He narrated that when Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President thought about the dream to build the Akosombo Power Generation Station, he brought in some foreigners to begin the work alongside some Ghanaians.

However after a while it was these forebears (honourees) who charted the vision of Dr. Nkrumah into reality, following the establishment of the Volta River Authority under the Volta River Development Act, Act 46 of 1961.

As the first Ghanaian Chief Executive, Ing Dr. Emmanuel Lord Quartey (Ing) who is otherwise known as ‘Father of VRA,’ he oversaw the completion and expansion of the Akosombo Power Plant. He initiated the Building of the VRA Headquarters, West Africa Power Pool, Akosombo Township project, Volta Lake Transport Company among others. In all, he served under seven Presidents. His bust was mounted at the Power Generation Station at Akosombo.

Ing. Dr. Louis Casely-Hayford was also instrumental in the completion and expansion of the power plant and ensured that the initiatives he inherited were considerably completed as he added new expansion drive. He also ensured the interconnection with Togo, Baukina Faso and Benin and tie-in with Ivory Coast were sustained to generate income for the Authority. His bust was mounted at the Akuse Power Generation Plant.

Mr. E.L. Kalitsi among other things was instrumental in the re-settlement and compensation programme for over 80,000 residents who had been displaced by the project. This feat made VRA a reference point for many similar resettlement programmes across the world. His bust was mounted at a central location in the Akosombo Model Township.

Ing. Gilbert O. Dokyi consolidated the gains and ensured that there was adequate reforms to make VRA evolve and fit into the ever changing energy generation industry. His bust was mounted at the Aboadzi Thermal Plant at Takoradi in Western Region.

The VRA Boss, Mr. Antwi-Darkwa said, the extraordinary commitment and initiatives of these past Chief Executives and the staff they worked with have not only sustained VRA operations, but also made it possible for VRA to evolve from hydro power generation to a diverse portfolio involving thermal and solar photovoltaic generating assets.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Energy Minister who commended the gesture urged the current leadership and staff to move the VRA far and beyond as they had no excuse not to do so. He tasked the Authority to seriously expand the Solar Power generation programme into the biggest on the continent. He assured VRA of his personal support and that of the entire government in that regard.

Mr. Erasmus Kalitsi and Madam Catharine Quartey, daughter of Ing. Dr. Quartey and who spoke on behalf of the recipients urged the current management and staff to be focused. They also urged the government to keep VRA from political interference.

Also in Attendance were the Paramount Chief of Akwamu, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, Chiefs of Akuse, Kpong and Togorme, Former Chief Justice, Georgina Woode among others.

