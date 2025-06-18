Pastor Calls For Celebration Of Fathers

Apostle Dr. George Amoako Alhassan

The General Overseer of Fire Trinity Ministry International (FTMI), Apostle Dr. George Amoako Alhassan, has emphasised the need for society to honour and celebrate fathers for their vital roles in both the family and the nation.

He made these remarks during a special joint celebration of Father’s Day and his birthday on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at the church’s headquarters in Aburaso, located in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

Delivering a sermon on the theme, “The Responsible Father”, Apostle Dr. Alhassan described fathers as pillars of strength, discipline, and spiritual guidance in the home.

“Fathers are worth celebrating,” he noted. “They play countless roles—from providers and protectors to spiritual leaders and mentors. It is only right that we take time to appreciate and honour them for their sacrifices.”

He urged the public, especially children and the youth, to cultivate a deep sense of respect and appreciation for their fathers, emphasising that they are not only authority figures but also channels of divine blessing.

“Do not joke with your fathers,” he warned. “Respect them because they are your source of blessings and can either make or unmake you.”

Drawing biblical inspiration from Luke 15:12–32, the story of the prodigal son, Apostle Alhassan highlighted the enduring love, forgiveness, and leadership of a father.

As part of his message, he also admonished fathers to take their moral and spiritual responsibilities seriously by raising their families in the fear of God.

“A godly home begins with a godly father. Train your children in the ways of the Lord, and they will not depart from it,” he urged.

Touching on youth conduct, Apostle Alhassan called on young people to embrace humility and obedience, especially towards their fathers.

“Humility opens doors. If you humble yourself and honour your father, you attract favour and long life,” he said.

The dual occasion was marked with prayers, thanksgiving, a cake-cutting ceremony led by the Women’s Fellowship of the church, and special presentations to both Apostle Alhassan and fathers in the congregation.

Special prayers were also said for all men in the church, asking for divine strength, wisdom, and favour in their roles as leaders and protectors of their families.

The celebration served as a powerful reminder of the divine responsibility placed on fathers and the importance of honouring both spiritual leaders and biological fathers in today’s world.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi