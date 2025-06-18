GTEC Descends On More Fake PhDs

Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor – MP for Awutu Senya East

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has formally cautioned some leading public figures in the country over the use of unearned titles in their portfolio, describing them as “misleading”.

On Monday, June 16, GTEC tackled two of Ghana’s Members of Parliament (MPs), Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor (Awutu Senya East) and Desmond De-Graft Paitoo (Gomoa East), both representing constituencies in the Central Region, and Prof. Kwame Adom-Frimpong of the Internal Audit Agency, requesting that they refrain from using the honorary titles “Doctor” (Dr.) and “Professor” (Prof.) in their names during official or public communications.

In a strongly worded statement, GTEC said it was alarmed by Naa Koryoo’s continued use of the title despite no evidence of a valid academic conferment. The Commission described her conduct as misleading and a breach of established academic protocols.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission wishes to express its serious concern regarding the use of unearned academic titles, whether conferred by institutions within Ghana or abroad,” the statement read.

According to GTEC, the unauthorised use of the “Doctor” title undermines public trust and violates Ghana’s standards for academic credentials. The Commission has, therefore, directed her to immediately cease using the title in all public and professional spaces.

“Given the above, you are by this letter requested to cease the use of the title ‘Doctor,’” GTEC stated.

Naa Koryoo has also been instructed to provide verifiable proof that the title has been removed from all platforms, including websites, official documents, campaign materials, letterheads, and social media accounts.

GTEC, in a letter dated June 3, 2025, to De-Graft Paitoo, directed him to stop using the “Doctor” title until he provides clarification on the awarding institution of the doctoral title, whether the degree was earned or honorary, when it was conferred, and the process through which the title was granted.

GTEC requested the Gomoa East MP to take full responsibility for this matter and immediately refrain from using the honorary title “Doctor” (Dr.) as part of his name in any official or public communication.

Similarly, GTEC requested Kwame Adom-Frimpong to refrain from the use of the “Professor” title, saying, “In the light of the above, the Commission is requesting you to submit a copy of the letter from a recognised institution appointing or promoting you to the rank of associate professor or professor. Otherwise, you are requested as a matter of urgency to cease the use of the title “Professor.”

“You are further required to provide verifiable evidence that the title has been withdrawn from all relevant platforms, including but not limited to official documents, institutional profiles, websites, letterheads, and any other public or professional representations,” the letter added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke