Pastor Denzel, Friends Introduce Instagram Worship Session

Pastor Denzel and a number of his friends are starting a special worship, word and prayer session on instagram.

Beginning on Saturday March 28, 2020, the session would feature from 2pm to 3pm.

The other pastors include Pastor Isaiah, Pastor Nana Yaw.

The move follows President Nana Akufo-Addo’s ban on holding of church services as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Join Ps Denzel & friends from Ghana and beyond for Worship, Word & prayer sessions every Saturday & Sunday.

On Instagram live. It’s starts this Saturday at 2pm.

Connect on Instagram @denzelhbm.

Also be on the look out for some live worship session on facebook @denzelhbm